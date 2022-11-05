MISSOULA, Montana- Snow is coming down as the Montana Grizzlies are looking to get back in the Win column at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs.
Both teams punt on opening drives but it's the Griz who get on the board first. Lucas Johnson is back in at quarterback and leads the Griz on a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capping it off himself with a 1-yard touchdown run. 7-0 Griz.
Griz defense immediately gets involved as Marcus Welnel picks off Spencer Brasch and gets the Griz the ball back immediately.
Lucas Johnson drives the Griz down the field immediately and finds Mitch Roberts wide open in the back of the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown. Griz up 14-0 in the snow. 4-play 26-yard drive.
Tough to see the ball as the snow is really coming down. Both teams have turned it over on downs. Grizzlies have the football driving deep in Mustang territory. 1st and 10. Start of the 2nd quarter. 14-0 Griz. Conditions are a factor.
Griz can't punch it in the end zone. Settle for a field goal. 17-0 Griz. 13:45 left in the 1st half.
Cal Poly struggling to get anything going on offense. Snow may be affecting their offense. Mustang's turn it over on downs and Griz offense takes advantage.
Lucas Johnson leads the Griz offense down the field, finding Mitch Roberts and Nick Ostmo for big gains, pitches to Ostmo who walks in untouched. This blizzard game is all Griz. 24-0 at home. 9:07 left in the 2nd quarter.
246 yards for the Griz offense. 158 passing yards. 88 rushing yards.
Lucas Johnson 9-17, 158 yards and a touchdown so far.