MISSOULA, Montana- Snow is coming down as the Montana Grizzlies are looking to get back in the Win column at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs.
Both teams punt on opening drives but it's the Griz who get on the board first. Lucas Johnson is back in at quarterback and leads the Griz on a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capping it off himself with a 1-yard touchdown run. 7-0 Griz.
Griz defense immediately gets involved as Marcus Welnel picks off Spencer Brasch and gets the Griz the ball back immediately.
Lucas Johnson drives the Griz down the field immediately and finds Mitch Roberts wide open in the back of the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown. Griz up 14-0 in the snow. 4-play 26-yard drive.
Tough to see the ball as the snow is really coming down. Both teams have turned it over on downs. Grizzlies have the football driving deep in Mustang territory. 1st and 10. Start of the 2nd quarter. 14-0 Griz. Conditions are a factor.
Griz can't punch it in the end zone. Settle for a field goal. 17-0 Griz. 13:45 left in the 1st half.
Cal Poly struggling to get anything going on offense. Snow may be affecting their offense. Mustang's turn it over on downs and Griz offense takes advantage.
Lucas Johnson leads the Griz offense down the field, finding Mitch Roberts and Nick Ostmo for big gains, pitches to Ostmo who walks in untouched. This blizzard game is all Griz. 24-0 at home. 9:07 left in the 2nd quarter.
306 yards for the Griz offense. 200 passing yards. 106 rushing yards.
Lucas Johnson 12-22, 200 yards, 2 TDs
The Griz offensive line is giving Lucas Johnson all day to throw in the snow and he is finding success.
Xavier Harris on the receiving end of a 20-yard Lucas Johnson touchdown pass. 8 play, 60-yard drive for the Griz. Johnson with 2 touchdown passes thus far. 31-0 Griz. 4:26 left in the first half.
Cal Poly had a 12 play 61-yard drive going just before half but turned it over on downs.
31-0 Griz at halftime.
Griz come out in the second half and give it to Nick Ostmo for a 33-yard carry. He's having a career day so far, over the century mark at 107 yards.
Another 10-yard game for Ostmo. 117 yards on the night.
Lucas Johnson somehow finds his man Ryan Simpson for a 22-yard touchdown. The cameras can barely see the field because the snow is coming down at Washington Grizzly Stadium. 38-0 Griz in the 3rd quarter. 12:39 left in the 3rd.
Cal Poly only averaging 3.2 yards per play, while the Griz are over 8.0 yards per play.