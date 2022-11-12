MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies taking on Eastern Washington at home in a must win game.
The Eagles go three and out.
The Montana Grizzlies pick up right where they left off with Nick Ostmo.
Ostmo catches back-to-back swing passes out of the backfield and finds the endzone. An 18-yard touchdown from Lucas Johnson. The Griz march down the field with a 3 play, 65-yard drive. 7-0 Griz.
After a 6 play, 21-yard drive, the Eagles drive stalls and they give the ball back to the Griz.
First play of the drive, Nick Ostmo blasts through the hole and takes it to the house for an 80-yard touchdown. 14-0 Griz.
The Eagles are struggling to get anything going on offense, yet another three and out.
The Griz defense is showing up early. The Eagles have just 35 yards of total offense so far.
Lucas Johnson leads a 7 play, 70-yard drive and finds Keelan White wide open in the endzone for a Griz touchdown. The Griz picked up a 4th and 4 with Nick Ostmo and marched right down the field.
The Eagles and the Griz each go three and out. The Eagles defense stopped the bleeding for now.
21-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.
Eastern Washington's offense struggles to gain a first down, punt.
The Griz offense marches right down the field yet again. Lucas Johnson finds tight end Cole Grossman for a 47-yard gain. The 4 play, 65-yard drive is capped off by another Nick Ostmo 3-yard touchdown run. 28-0 Griz.
Eastern Washington picks up two first downs, but the drive is stopped by the Griz defense on 4th and 8. The Montana Grizzlies take over on the 31-yard line.
The Grizzlies offense is firing in this first half. Lucas Johnson showing off his legs with a 21-yard gain. Isiah Childs picks up 15-yards on a 4th and 4 and Nick Ostmo finds the endzone again from 23-yards out, for his 4th touchdown of the day. 35-0 all Grizzlies with 7:42 left in the first half. Nick Ostmo already over the century mark on the ground, 8 carries for 122 yards.
The Grizzlies offense continues to dominate in the first half. Lucas Johnson, Nick Ostmo and Isiah Childs lead an 8 play, 54-yard drive for a Griz touchdown. Isiah Childs with a 2-yard run after a 21-yard catch on 3rd down, 42-0 all Griz.
Eastern Washington trying to get something going at the end of the half, currently on a 6 play, 51-yard drive on the Griz 24-yardline. The Griz defense with back-to-back tackles for losses. 3rd down and 28. Gunner Talkington can't find any receivers open, takes off and is stopped 14 yards short of the first down. The Eagles attempt a field goal, but it is pulled left and no good. 18 seconds remaining in the half, 42-0 Griz.
42-0 at halftime.
First Half Stats:
Total Yards- Eastern Washington-154, Grizzlies- 395
Passing Yards- Eastern Washington- 139, Grizzlies- 200
Rushing Yards- Eastern Washington- 15, Grizzlies- 195
3rd down conversions- Eastern Washington- 3-11, Grizzlies 0-4
4th Down Conversions- Eastern Washington- 0-1, Grizzlies 3-3
Time of Possession- Eastern Washington- 16:43, Grizzlies- 13:47
The Montana Grizzlies come out of halftime with a 57-yard kickoff return into Eagles territory.
The first play of the drive, Daniel Britt in at quarterback finds tight end Cole Grossman for a 15-yard touchdown. 49-0 Griz.