MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish.
#7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
Griz defense also gets involved as Marcus Welnel picks off Spencer Brasch and gets the Griz the ball back.
Lucas Johnson led another 4 play, 26-yard scoring drive and it was all Griz from there.
Lucas Johnson went 17-29 for 262 yards passing and 3 TDs
He also ran for 24 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.
The snow started to come down heavy late in the first half and into the 3rd quarter, which hampered the Mustang offense.
Only 150 passing yards on the game for the Mustangs. 42 rushing yards and the Griz defense showed up big time in the snow. 3 sacks for the Griz defense along with an interception, holding the Mustangs to only 4 3rd down conversions on the night.
The player of the game though, was Nick Ostmo. He shredded the Mustang defense for 221 yards on 26 carries. 2 touchdowns, one coming at the beginning of the second half and put the game away for the Griz. Career night for Ostmo.
Griz Offensive Stats:
695 total yards
412 yards rushing.
283 yards passing.
Griz averaged 6.6 yards a carry compared to 1.6 for the Mustangs.
Griz also averaged nearly 15 yards per completion. Who says you can't pass in the snow?
37 First Downs for the Griz, compared to just 12 for the Mustangs.
The No. 16 Montana Grizzlies 6-3 (3-3) get back in the win column with a start to finish dominating 57-0 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs. Griz will host Eastern Washington in a must win game, before heading to Bozeman for the Brawl of the Wild against Montana State.
The Cal Poly Mustangs 1-8 (0-6) had a tough go of it in weather conditions they are not used to. The Mustangs will host Montana State before finishing up at home against Portland State.