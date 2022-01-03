Due to COVID-19 issues within the Montana State women's basketball program, the Bobcats have postponed both of their games scheduled for this week, including Sunday's Brawl of the Wild game hosting Montana.
The Bobcats were scheduled to host Idaho on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Montana on Sunday, Jan. 9. Both of those games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcats program.
As of now, the Montana vs Montana State men's basketball game is still scheduled as planned to happen Sunday night at 5 p.m. inside Worthington Arena on Sunday.
Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be done at a later date.
All tickets purchased for the home games will be valid for the rescheduled date, once finalized. Ticket purchasers with questions can contact the MSU Athletics Ticket office at 406-994-CATS.
The next scheduled game for the Montana State women is Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.