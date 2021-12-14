Cameron Parker's final days as a 22 year old have been pretty fantastic.
Parker, a senior guard on Montana's basketball team who turns 23 years old on Thursday, had a week to remember, culminating with ROAR Organic Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors on Tuesday afternoon.
The week started last Wednesday, when Parker dropped 20 points against an Air Force squad that entered the game on a seven-game winning streak. The Falcons were 7-1 but Montana beat them by 18, leading for the final 29 minutes of the game.
Parker led all players with 20 points vs. Air Force, including nine consecutive Griz points during a first-half run. He also added five assists, five rebounds and a steal vs. the Falcons, but that paled compared to what was to come.
Playing against lower-level Yellowstone Christian and SAGU AIC, Parker feasted.
Against Yellowstone Christian, he became the third Grizzly in school history to record a triple-double. His 14 assists tied a school record while his 11 rebounds were a career best and his 10 points gave him double-digit scoring totals for the fourth consecutive game. Montana never trailed in the contest, winning by 61 points.
After doing a little bit of everything vs. the Centurions, against SAGU AIC, Parker's sole focus from early on was his bread and butter: passing.
Parker picked up his first assist just 1 minute into the game and his second on Montana's next possession. Later in the half, he had four assists in a 75-second span, and by the break, he was up to a dozen, just three shy of setting a Montana record.
"It wasn't my mentality at first, but it just so happened that I got three or four assists in a row right away, and it kept going from there," Parker said. "Guys kept making buckets."
At halftime, Parker was told he was at 12 assists. He was well aware of the school record, and it didn't take long for him to surpass it, as Parker assisted on each of Montana's first eight baskets of the second half (needing just 5:45 to do so).
By then he had smashed Nate DuChesne's school record, set in 1989, and had also established a Big Sky mark.
Next in sight was the NCAA single-game mark – already held by Parker, when he assisted 24 makes in December 2019 while playing for Sacred Heart.
Considering Parker had 20 assists in just 19 minutes on the court, he had a great chance to not only best his own NCAA record but obliterate it.
"I told him he was at 20 and that I'd give him a few more minutes on the floor before giving some other guys an opportunity," head coach Travis DeCuire said of his mid-game conversation with Parker.
Parker's response is what you'd expect from a player who enjoys his teammates getting more glory than himself.
"His response was, 'You can sub them in now, Coach,'" DeCuire recalled.
Parker's night came to a close with 13:34 still to play in the game, with the Grizzlies up by 56 at that point.
"I wanted to break my own record, but I like seeing the guys who don't normally play all the time get in," Parker said. "Trey (Lawrence) had a bunch of rebounds, Jack (Wetzel) had a bunch of points, Fred (Brown III) had a bunch of points. It was fun to see them shine."
Records are nothing new to Parker. In addition to his marks from Monday and the NCAA record he set two years prior, he was part of another rare feat on Monday.
According to a tweet by Stats By STATS, sent out Monday night to its 94,000 followers, Parker joins Avery Johnson as the only players in NCAA Division-I history to record multiple 20-assist games during their careers, and is the only player to do so at two different schools.
Even more, Parker's 20 assists came without taking a field-goal attempt, making him the only NBA, WNBA or Division-I men's or women's player in the past 20 years to have even one game with 20-plus assists and no field goals made (he now has done it twice).
"He has tremendous court vision," DeCuire said of Parker. "He's good at manipulating the defense and getting them to shift in order to create angles. It's rare to find a guard who can manipulate four, five defenders, and the open court is when he's most dangerous, and where he excelled."
Parker can be a scorer. After averaging 6.1 points per game during his freshman season at Sacred Heart, Parker averaged 10.1 points per game during his sophomore campaign. During his debut season at Montana, he scored in double figures 10 times – averaging 8.4 points per game – and has upped that number a tad in 2021-22, currently at 8.6 points per game and four games already in double figures.
But while Parker can take over a game with the ball in his hands, he prefers to do it by setting up his teammates – like he did on Monday.
"I'm not super athletic, so any time I can drive to the basket and pass it to someone – Mack (Anderson), Kyle (Owens), Josh Bannan, DJ (Carter-Hollinger)… Fans like to see dunks, so I rather get them excited by creating an opportunity for them to get a dunk than for me to get a layup."
In 2018-19, Parker averaged nearly 7.0 assists per game, which ranked seventh in all of NCAA Division-I basketball that season. The next year, he would have ranked fourth, had he not suffered a broken ankle that forced him to miss the final stretch of the season.
With at least 20 games remaining in his career, Parker has already accumulated 564 career assists (210 so far coming at Montana). For comparison, his head coach, Travis DeCuire, holds Montana's school record with 435 career assists.
His current career average of 6.34 assists per game ranks third nationally among all active NCAA Division-I players. His career assists total ranks ninth among active players and his career assist-to-turnover average of 2.02 ranks 18th.
"Point guards like Cam Parker are rare, DeCuire said. "Nowadays, guys are seeing the Kyrie Irvings, the Steph Currys of the world and have more of a score-first mentality. To see someone motivated by passing and creating opportunities for others, and making the game easier on their teammates, is a breath of fresh air. Last night was special for me, as a point guard, to watch."