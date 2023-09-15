"My whole life it was a dream to be a Grizzly; me and a bunch of buddies every Saturday wanted to be at Wa-Griz and now that it came to fruition it's just a blessing to be running out of that tunnel on Saturdays."
It's been a dream start to the season for Montana junior safety Ryder Meyer, who leads the Griz in tackles with fifteen stops through the first two games of the season. But before we can talk about him blossoming as a Grizzly, we have to go back to his roots in Fairfield, Montana where he was introduced to the sport tagging along with the high school team that his dad Les Meyer coached.
"I was with the team on the bus rides, in the locker room in Fairfield and then on Friday nights," explained Ryder. "I was on the sidelines being the ball boy, so I was around football my whole life."
Ryder Meyer then went on to have a storied career for the Eagles. In the four years under the tutelage of his dad they amassed a 44-2 record and won the state championship his senior season.
"Well it's been really fun for me. I don't know if it's always been fun for him," joked Les Meyer. "I think when it's past and it's time to reflect on it, we'll realize how special it is."
Five years later and Les is now just dad. And after witnessing Ryder put in the work and bide his time, watching him start for the hometown like he dreamed of doing, is pretty special.
"Obviously that is a pretty proud moment," says Les. "But in the end I'm probably happier for him. College football is a grind and you have to put your time in and when you get your opportunity you have to make the most of it."
Ryder says dad has taken the "coach hat" off in their relationship... for the most part.
"He doesn't try and coach me up. It is very father-son now," said Ryder. "He was upset about the two point conversion though when I carried the ball in my right hand instead of my left hand, he did let me know about that."
"He did have the ball in the wrong hand on the two point conversion," said Les Meyer. "And that kind of stuff but just kind of fun stuff from that stand point."
But Dad doesn't have to worry because Ryder corrected it the following week. And now that you know a little of Ryder's roots, it's no surprise that he's made the most of his opportunity and why he gives it his all each Saturday for the name across the front of his jersey.
"I carry pride being from Fairfield and being a small town kid," said Ryder. "There have been a lot of us that have come here and done well. I am fortunate to be one of them. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't thank God that I am in this position, able to play in Washington Grizzly Stadium and playing in front of the best fans in the world."