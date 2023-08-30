Just one day after being one of the final cuts from the Seahawks' 53 man roster, former Griz standout Patrick O'Connell was added to Seattle's practice squad on Wednesday.
The Seahawks are re-signing LB Patrick O'Connell to their practice squad, a source tells me. O'Connell, a UDFA from Montana, was waived by Seattle yesterday.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023
O'Connell, a Kalispell native and former Glacier Wolfpack standout, had an action-packed preseason in which he tallied 18 tackles across Seattle's three games against the Vikings, Cowboys and Packers.
After beginning his college career playing baseball and football at the University of Mary, O'Connell put together a terrific career at Montana where his 28.5 career sacks rank sixth-most in program history and his 45 career tackles for loss are tied for fourth-most. He was also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2021.
Former MSU Bobcat Ty Okada was also placed on the Seahawks practice squad Wednesday.
The Seahawks are re-signing S Ty Okada to their practice squad, a source tells me. Okada, a UDFA from Montana State, was part of Seattle's cuts yesterday and cleared waivers.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023