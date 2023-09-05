MISSOULA, Mont. - The 122nd Brawl of the Wild rivalry football game between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats is approaching--fans from both sides will be scoping out tickets and a place to stay the weekend of Nov. 18 in Missoula.
Tickets to Brawl of the Wild, at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, will be going on sale to the general public Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. MST.
For fans unable to land tickets during the general sale, it may be worth it to check out resale sites including Facebook Marketplace, SeatGeek or StubHub.
At this time, hotel room prices per night from Nov. 17-19 in the Heart of Missoula for two guests costs between $150 to $300.
Visitors seeking an Airbnb for two to four guests that weekend are looking at prices somewhere around $130 to $280 per night at this time.
We will update with more information as we approach closer to the 122nd Brawl of the Wild.