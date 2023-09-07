Griz Football is back in Missoula, and fans’ next chance to catch Montana inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium is next Saturday, Sept. 16.
The evening game vs. Ferris State (6 p.m. kickoff) will be a night to remember as Montana hosts its first full Black Out in stadium history. In addition to fans being encouraged to wear black, the football team will wear specialty black uniforms – which will be unveiled on social media next week.
Adding to the excitement, fans are encouraged to stay after the competition for a postgame fireworks show, presented by TDS Fiber.
The Grizzlies saw an attendance of more than 25,000 for their win over Butler – their largest season-opening crowd since 2016 – and are again expecting a near-capacity crowd on Sept. 16. Tickets for the game can be purchased online through GrizTix.
As of Thursday, a very limited number of officially licensed Black Out T-shirts are available at Universal Athletic, The M Store and Scheels. The unique logo showcases the shadow of a bear's eyes overlooking the 'Black Out' text. The traditional Griz script is displayed on the back, and for the first time for Montana apparel, the shirt's outline is in reflective print, which will stand out prominently in the night under the stadium lights.
A portion of every T-shirt sale will go directly back to the Grizzly Scholarship Association, which provides scholarship funding for Montana student-athletes.