Preseason Big Sky polls pick Montana State to win conference - 7 Bobcats, 5 Griz named to all-Big Sky team

SPOKANE, Wash. -- In the Big Sky's preseason football polls, Montana State has been picked by both the coaches and media to win the conference, according to a press release sent out on Monday morning.
In addition, the Bobcats had seven players named to the conference's preseason all-Big Sky team, highlighted by four linemen from both sides of the ball.
They include FB Derryk Snell, OL Rush Reimer and JT Reed, as well as Sean Chambers, who received the nod as an all-purpose player. On defense, DL Sebastian Valdez and Brody Grebe made the list, as well as long snapper Tommy Sullivan.
Montana was picked to finish third in the conference by the media, but sixth in the coaches poll, one of many discrepancies between the two.
The Griz have five players named to the all-Big Sky team: OL Hunter Mayginnes, DL Alex Gubner and LB Levi Janacaro. PR Junior Bergen and special teams ace Trevin Gradney made the cut as well.
In the preseason polls, the media chose Idaho to finish second - with Montana, Sacramento State, UC Davis and Weber State rounding out the top six.
The coaches poll featured the same teams but in a considerably different order - UC Davis at No. 2 followed by Sacramento State, Weber State, Idaho and Montana.
Montana and Montana State will kick their seasons off at home on Sept. 2 when the Griz face Butler at 12 p.m. while the Bobcats welcome Utah Tech to Bozeman for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Both games will be televised across Montana on the SWX family of networks, and specific channel designations will be announced at a later date.
For a list of both the preseason polls and all-conference teams, scroll below. Montana and Montana State players are bolded.
Media Preseason Poll
1. Montana State (26) – 447
2. Idaho (8) – 410
3. Montana (2) – 359
4. Sacramento State (3) – 334
5. UC Davis – 330
6. Weber State – 320
7. Eastern Washington – 216
8. Northern Arizona – 178
9. Portland State – 167
10. Northern Colorado – 109
11. Cal Poly – 103
12. Idaho State – 69
Coaches’ Preseason Poll
1. Montana State (10) – 120
2. UC Davis (1) – 96
3. Sacramento State (1) – 94
4. Weber State – 91
5. Idaho – 89
6. Montana – 84
7. Eastern Washington – 52
8. Portland State – 45
9. Northern Arizona – 44
10. Northern Colorado – 37
11. Cal Poly – 25
12. Idaho State – 15
First-place votes in parentheses
Media Preseason All-Conference Team
Offensive MVP: Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho
Defensive MVP: Winston Reid, LB, Weber State
Offensive Team
QB: Gevani McCoy, Idaho
RB: Anthony Woods, Idaho
RB: Marcus Fulcher, Sacramento State
FB: Derryk Snell, Montana State
WR: Hayden Hatten, Idaho
WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington
WR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho
TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
TE: Blake Gobel, Eastern Washington
OL: Noah Atagi, Weber State
OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana
OL: Rush Reimer, Montana State
OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
OL: JT Reed, Montana State
OL: Jake Parks, UC Davis
AP: Sean Chambers, Montana State
Defensive Team
DL: Alex Gubner, Montana
DL: Sebastian Valdez, Montana State
DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State
DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis
DL: Eloi Kwete, Northern Arizona
LB: Winston Reid, Weber State
LB: Armon Bailey, Sacramento State
LB: David Hoage, Northern Colorado
LB: Levi Janacaro, Montana
LB: David Meyer, Cal Poly
DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis
DB: Maxwell Anderson, Weber State
DB: Marcus Harris, Idaho
DB: Caleb Nelson, Sacramento State
DB: Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington
DB: Jordan Knapke, Northern Colorado
Special Teams
K: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho
P: Nick Kokich, Eastern Washington
KR: Abraham Williams, Weber State
PR: Junior Bergen, Montana
ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana
LS: Tommy Sullivan, Montana State