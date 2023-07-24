Preseason Big Sky polls pick Montana State to win conference - 7 Bobcats, 5 Griz named to all-Big Sky team

SPOKANE, Wash. -- In the Big Sky's preseason football polls, Montana State has been picked by both the coaches and media to win the conference, according to a press release sent out on Monday morning.

In addition, the Bobcats had seven players named to the conference's preseason all-Big Sky team, highlighted by four linemen from both sides of the ball.

They include FB Derryk Snell, OL Rush Reimer and JT Reed, as well as Sean Chambers, who received the nod as an all-purpose player. On defense, DL Sebastian Valdez and Brody Grebe made the list, as well as long snapper Tommy Sullivan.

Montana was picked to finish third in the conference by the media, but sixth in the coaches poll, one of many discrepancies between the two.

The Griz have five players named to the all-Big Sky team: OL Hunter Mayginnes, DL Alex Gubner and LB Levi Janacaro. PR Junior Bergen and special teams ace Trevin Gradney made the cut as well.

In the preseason polls, the media chose Idaho to finish second - with Montana, Sacramento State, UC Davis and Weber State rounding out the top six.

The coaches poll featured the same teams but in a considerably different order - UC Davis at No. 2 followed by Sacramento State, Weber State, Idaho and Montana.

Montana and Montana State will kick their seasons off at home on Sept. 2 when the Griz face Butler at 12 p.m. while the Bobcats welcome Utah Tech to Bozeman for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Both games will be televised across Montana on the SWX family of networks, and specific channel designations will be announced at a later date.

For a list of both the preseason polls and all-conference teams, scroll below. Montana and Montana State players are bolded.

Media Preseason Poll

1. Montana State (26) – 447

2. Idaho (8) – 410

3. Montana (2) – 359

4. Sacramento State (3) – 334

5. UC Davis – 330

6. Weber State – 320

7. Eastern Washington – 216

8. Northern Arizona – 178

9. Portland State – 167

10. Northern Colorado – 109

11. Cal Poly – 103

12. Idaho State – 69

 

Coaches’ Preseason Poll

1. Montana State (10) – 120

2. UC Davis (1) – 96

3. Sacramento State (1) – 94

4. Weber State – 91

5. Idaho – 89

6. Montana – 84

7. Eastern Washington – 52

8. Portland State – 45

9. Northern Arizona – 44

10. Northern Colorado – 37

11. Cal Poly – 25

12. Idaho State – 15

First-place votes in parentheses

 

Media Preseason All-Conference Team

Offensive MVP: Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho

Defensive MVP: Winston Reid, LB, Weber State

Offensive Team

QB: Gevani McCoy, Idaho

RB: Anthony Woods, Idaho

RB: Marcus Fulcher, Sacramento State

FB: Derryk Snell, Montana State

WR: Hayden Hatten, Idaho

WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

WR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho

TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

TE: Blake Gobel, Eastern Washington

OL: Noah Atagi, Weber State

OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana

OL: Rush Reimer, Montana State

OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

OL: JT Reed, Montana State

OL: Jake Parks, UC Davis

AP: Sean Chambers, Montana State

Defensive Team

DL: Alex Gubner, Montana

DL: Sebastian Valdez, Montana State

DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State

DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis

DL: Eloi Kwete, Northern Arizona

LB: Winston Reid, Weber State

LB: Armon Bailey, Sacramento State

LB: David Hoage, Northern Colorado

LB: Levi Janacaro, Montana

LB: David Meyer, Cal Poly

DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis

DB: Maxwell Anderson, Weber State

DB: Marcus Harris, Idaho

DB: Caleb Nelson, Sacramento State

DB: Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington

DB: Jordan Knapke, Northern Colorado

Special Teams

K: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho

P: Nick Kokich, Eastern Washington

KR: Abraham Williams, Weber State

PR: Junior Bergen, Montana

ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana

LS: Tommy Sullivan, Montana State