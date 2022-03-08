BOISE, Idaho. -- The Montana and Montana State men's and women's teams all head to Boise with one common goal: winning a conference title.
The women's teams will get their postseasons underway on Tuesday.
Starting with the Bobcats, they ended the season splitting their last four games but enter as the No. 2 seed. They're looking to avenge last year's loss in the semifinals to Idaho, and reach the NCAA Tournament for the second time in five years, and the Cats are hoping Boise native and Big Sky 1st-teamer Darian White can lead them there. They'll play Weber State at 5:30 Tuesday.
For the Lady Griz, it will be the maiden postseason voyage for head coach Brian Holsinger, who is hoping the team can notch their first win in Boise since the tournament was moved here three years ago. They tip things off at 2:30 against Northern Arizona, who they split against in their two meetings this year, with each team winning on their home floor.
For the men's teams, they'll tip off on Thursday as they each have first round byes.
The Cats even went one step further, sealing their first regular season conference title since 2002. They ended the season in dramatic fashion with a RaeQuan Battle buzzer-beater that made it to number one in the Sportscenter Top 10. They get the winner of the Sacramento State/Idaho first round game, and will tip off at noon.
The Griz didn't quite end the season the way they wanted to, but still avoid playing on Wednesday as they pick up the final first round bye with the fifth seed. Their reward? A very familiar opponent in Weber State.
Their meeting on Thursday at 2:30 will mark the third time they've met in Boise...The previous two? Both wins for Travis DeCuire and the Griz.