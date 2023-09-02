MISSOULA -- It has been 277 days since the Montana Grizzlies have ran on to the field at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and finally, the wait is just about over.
"My favorite thing on game day besides the actual game, just running out of that tunnel," Griz senior defensive tackle Alex Gubner said.
"The smoke clears and you see 25,000 fans just going fricking nuts and its the best place in college football."
"This is the real deal," senior safety Garrett Graves said. "The games are what we're here for, so really excited to run out in front of WaGriz and hear all those fans..."
With all the excitement in the air, a sense of unease still looms over the coming season, for both fans and head coach Bobby Hauck.
"Yeah, coach-player alike I think the first game is a little nerve-wracking because you're not totally sure about what you got and you're really unsure what the opponent has," Hauck said this week.
Many Griz fans thought 2022 would be the year of a breakthrough with the team picked to win the Big Sky in the preseason poll, but injuries and some missing pieces derailed a once-promising campaign.
Hauck starts anew in 2023, and perhaps those pieces are new coordinators in Brent Pease and Ronnie Bradford. Despite not naming an official starter, it'll be a duo at quarterback with Sam Vidlak and Clifton McDowell entering the fold.
"Clifton wasn't here in the spring so he picked it up pretty fast in terms of just speaking a different language, all those different things," Hauck said. "I thought Sam continued to refine his knowledge of the system and I thought they handled things. I thought they handled protections and all those different things pretty well, maybe better than expected."
As for their opponent, Butler finished last season 7-4. They had a shot at making the FCS Playoffs before season-ending back-to-back losses killed those dreams. Still, the Griz are wary of QB Bret Bushka, the Pioneer Football League's Offensive Player of the Year a season ago.
"This guy can beat you with his feet and he can beat you with his arm," Hauck said this week. "He's very accurate."
Its the start of a new season for the Griz, and fans will finally get answers to some of the big off-season questions when they kick off Saturday at noon. Viewers throughout most of Montana can watch the game live on ABC, and those in the Billings area can see the game on SWX.