BOISE, Idaho. -- Both Treasure State teams were trying to punch their tickets to the semifinals on Thursday, with the Bobcats taking on Sacramento State, and the Griz taking on Weber State.
The Hornets were upset-minded as they tried to derail Montana State's season, and early on, it looked like they would have a chance at it because of Bryce Fowler. He's been on a tear and punished MSU with 14 first half points.
Sac State led by as many as 8 at one point, but the Cats came back. Led by Great Osobor who finished with 13 points, and Big Sky MVP Jubrile Belo who dominated inside for MSU, he had 11 points in 23 minutes for Montana State.
They finally started to foil the Hornets on the defensive side as well. By converting steals into buckets on the other end and continuing to build their lead, MSU got their lead up to 9 at the half.
And from there, it was pretty much all she wrote. Montana State went on a 6-0 run to start the second half -- building a 15-point lead and never looking back -- as they advance to the semis with an 83-61 win.
"Proud of our guys once we got our footing and we got some energy," MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said postgame.
"I thought we went inside and did a really good job you know pounding the paint, moving the ball inside to Great, Jabrile, and Abdul [Mohamed], and really using our length and athleticism inside which I thought kind of turned the game, especially in the first half."
Then it was time for the Griz to take the floor against Weber State...would we see a Cat-Griz semifinal in Boise?
It looked like it early as Montana flustered the Wildcats on the offensive side of things...Derrick Carter-Hollinger had an early 7 points for the Griz and Robby Beasley was heating up as well, but Weber State is one of the most talented teams in the conference.
The combo of Dillon Jones and Koby McEwen put that on display with a combined 19 points in the first half to give the Wildcats a 5 point lead at the break.
The second half saw more of the same. Montana only trailed by 8, but gave up a 12-0 run to the Wildcats, and went the opening 8:30 of the half without a made field goal.
Griz couldn't cut it any closer than 12, their final margin of defeat as they fall 68-56.
"I thought we got off to a good start, we were focused on all the right things," Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said postgame. "Foul trouble got a hold of us. It's just becoming a common thing for us right now is our starters sitting quite a few minutes in the first half and trying to weather the storm."
So Friday will be all about the Bobcats as the women's team tries to win a Big Sky championship at 1 p.m. against NAU, while the men's team will try to punch their ticket to the Big Sky championship game at 5:30 p.m. against Weber State.