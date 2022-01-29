MISSOULA, Mont. – Saturday night in Dahlberg Arena lived up to the hype as the top-two teams in the Big Sky Conference over the past eight years went toe to toe in an instant classic, with the Grizzlies coming away with a 61-59 victory over the visiting Eastern Washington Eagles.
After Eastern Washington's Steele Venters connected on a corner 3-pointer that tied the score at 59-59 with 18.8 seconds to play, Montana's Cameron Parker was fouled on the other end with 3.1 ticks remaining, sinking both free throws to put Montana back on top. With one last chance, the Eagles made one too many passes and couldn't get a shot off before the final horn sounded.
"I think this is a huge win and a huge statement to ourselves," head coach Travis DeCuire said. "We have a group now that has twice been down inside 5 minutes and has found a way to win. That's growth and confidence, not only in yourself but in your teammates to make plays to win."
The win was special for multiple reasons, mainly it avenged the three losses the Grizzlies suffered to the Eagles a year ago, as Eastern Washington won the Big Sky tournament championship. Montana has now earned a season sweep over Eastern Washington, including a 90-78 road win earlier this month.
Secondly, the win was historic for DeCuire, who became the fourth coach in Big Sky history to win 100 league games. At 100-38 (and 157-90 overall) DeCuire is the second-fastest coach in league history to reach triple digits.
The win also improves the Grizzlies to a perfect 11-0 at home, as they played in front of their largest home crowd of the season. Montana is also 8-2 in Big Sky action, tied for second place with a matchup against first-place Weber State looming on Thursday.
"A year ago, we were trying to get to .500 and win a game in the conference tournament," DeCuire said. "Now, we're trying to show that we're a contender for a conference championship. To have a win streak, to win close games and now have an opportunity to tie for first place, it shows that we've grown."
But back to Saturday, where Montana seemed to be in control of the game before eventually finding a way to win when it wasn't at its best.
Montana trailed for just 1 minute, 14 seconds in the second half, and led on the night for nearly 32 minutes, by as many as 10 points. But after taking a double-digit lead, 50-40, with 13:58 to play, Montana went ice cold.
The Grizzlies would shoot just 1-of-11 with three turnovers over the next 10 minutes, being out-scored 14-2, which allowed the Eagles to take a 52-50 lead with 4:28 to play, the Grizzlies' first deficit since the score was 7-5.
"We couldn't put the ball in the basket, but we always talk to these guys about, 'Can you help us win without making shots?'
"My dad always taught me, in a matchup, if I can hold my guy to zero and I can make one basket, we can still win, and that's what you saw tonight on the floor."
While Montana went 10 minutes with just one made basket, the Grizzlies held the Eagles to just two makes and four free throws over the game's final 8 minutes.
After briefly falling being, Montana took control back over the final 3-plus minutes, beginning with a big play from sophomore Josh Bannan.
Trailing 52-51, sophomore Robby Beasley III took a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down. The shot looked good and the ball twirled around the cylinder a few times before eventually falling out. As most players turned around to get back on defense, Bannan secured the loose ball and tipped it back in before falling to the floor. He then got up and connected on his free throw to complete the three-point play.
Now up 54-52, Montana never trailed again, also getting a huge corner jumper from just inside the arc from Derrick Carter-Hollinger, pushing the Grizzlies' lead to 57-52 with 41 seconds left. The Eagles converted at the free throw line on their next two trips up the court before Venters hit his game-tying 3-pointer with 18.8 seconds to play. After being fouled and making his first free-throw attempt to give Montana a 60-59 lead, Parker intended to miss his second shot, which would have left the Eagles little time to cleanly rebound the ball and get a shot off on the other end, but his free throw banked in.
It wouldn't matter, as the Eagles took two passes and their final shot was both after the horn and off the mark.
"We had a long stretch where we didn't score, but it didn't bury us because we had guys making plays in other ways and making shots at key moments.," DeCuire said.
Bannan led the Grizzlies with 21 points, his third 20-point performance of the season and his eighth consecutive game in double figures. The double-double machine was one shy of recording his ninth of the year, totaling nine rebounds.
From top to bottom, though, Saturday was a total team effort. Senior forward Mack Anderson recorded seven rebounds. Carter-Hollinger started the game 0-for-6 shooting but came up huge with the long two in the final minute. Sophomore guards Beasley and Brandon Whitney were both in double figures while playing for 35-plus minutes. Lonnell Martin Jr. stood in for a momentum-changing charge late in the game.
As a team, Montana held the Eagles – who rank second in the Big Sky for scoring offense at 78 points a game – to just 59 points. Eastern Washington shot just .368 for the night, including .296 in the second half. The Eagles were even worse (.250) from long range and turned the ball over 13 times.
Montana now owns a season-best four-game winning streak and will prepare for its second-to-last road trip of the regular season, traveling to first-place Weber State (Thursday) and Idaho State (Saturday).