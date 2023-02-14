MISSOULA -- This past weekend was a special one as Robin Selvig Court was officially unveiled, honoring the legendary former Lady Griz head coach.
"...He sits up there because he doesn't want it to be about Robin Selvig," UM athletic director Kent Haslam said. "And I know that's the case he does not want to interfere. He does not want to be a be a focus...Guess what, Robin you have no choice tonight..."
"Such a family that we've had here. Very few people have a coach for 38 years or schools have a 38-year coach so it's pretty cool..."
"Over 50 former Lady Griz are in attendance here and that says a lot for the Lady Griz program, the University of Montana and women's basketball," Krista Redpath, who played for UM from 1995-2000, said.
"You know a lot of athletes told me he said this amazing you've got a record that will never be broken...It's going to be pretty nice. He says yeah, you lost 265 games," Selvig joked during his speech.
"I mean, he gave us so much support throughout our playing years. So, I mean, we're giving it back to him."
"Would you ever take the men's job? Why isn't he taking the men's job? He said...yeah, and what would I tell my girls? This job opened up and then I just had to wait until the men's job opened up? No, I'm going to build something here in Missoula," former Lady Griz broadcaster Tom Stage added.
"I think some of their stories were embellished. But I had just great people to coach and there's so much fun and to stay connected with them. It's been a really great experience for me."
"It bugged him from day one 10 years ago," Stage added. "What's this legend stuff...He never was comfortable with that ever. But boy, Robin Selvig you are a legend."