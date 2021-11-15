Montana Grizzlies safety Robby Hauck received some big accolades on Monday following his impressive performance in Montana's 30-3 victory at Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Hauck was not just named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the week but was also named the STATS Perform National Defensive Player of the week.
The junior standout recorded 14 total tackles with 7 solo stops against the Lumberjacks. He also forced a fumble on a strip sack which was returned for a Grizzly defensive touchdown.
Hauck has now moved up to sixth place on Montana's all-time career tackles list.
This is just the third time this season that a Big Sky Conference player has earned national player of the week honors. The other two were Eastern Washington's Eric Barriere on offense and Weber State's Rashid Shaheed on special teams.