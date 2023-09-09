Rushing attack powers Montana to decisive 43-13 victory over Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah -- A rushing performance that accounted for 262 yards of offense and four touchdowns paved the way to a 43-13 victory for 13th-ranked Montana over Utah Tech on Saturday night.
The Grizzlies found the end zone six times in St. George, with running backs Nick Ostmo and Eli Gillman each scoring twice.
Ostmo posted 118 yards on the ground on just 12 carries (nearly 10 yards per attempt), finishing Montana's first possession with a 4-yard touchdown before tacking on a second in the form of a second-quarter 46-yard scamper. The senior's efforts were good enough for the third 100-yard rushing game of his Griz career.
Gillman accounted for two of the Grizzlies' three remaining first-half scores, as the redshirt freshman notched both of his touchdowns on 2-yard carries, once in the first quarter and again with 39 seconds until halftime.
Montana's seven remaining first-half points came thanks to a 47-yard punt return from Junior Bergen, the first of the year and second of his career for the preseason All-Big Sky selection.
The Griz took a 36-0 advantage into the locker room, before tacking on another score in the form of Evan Shafer's first TD in maroon and silver (1-yard connection from Sam Vidlak), ultimately conceding a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Trailblazers.
While Utah Tech outclassed the Grizzlies through the air (258 yards to 135), interceptions proved to be costly, as a one-handed snag by Billings West grad Trevin Gradney on the opening drive of the game, a second-quarter pick by Nash Fouch, and an additional INT by TraJon Cotton all resulted in eventual touchdowns for the Griz offense.
Following last week's 35-20 victory over Butler, the Grizzlies have now reached 2-0 for the sixth consecutive season. They'll attempt to make it 3-0 back in Missoula next Saturday, Sept. 16, against Ferris State at 6 p.m.