Although the early signing period is normally punctuated but football commits, Missoula Sentinel track and field standout Brooke Stayner is making headlines this week for her decision to compete at the next level for the Montana Grizzlies. Stayner says the relief of making that decision is immense.
"It's so good. For the past week since I made my decision, I haven't felt more relaxed in months. It feels so good to be sure about where I am going and be really happy with the decision I made."
Stayner has chosen to stay in her hometown despite numerous offers from power five schools including Washington, Washington State, Oregon State and Clemson just to name a few.
"For sure it's the coaching," said Stayner about her decision. "I grew up around these coaches and I have so much confidence in them making the best athlete possible. You know I think that was a big part in my decision was that I have always had so much love for the program that I grew up watching and going to football games and basketball games and volleyball games and I have so much love for the school in general that going to another school and just being another athlete wasn't exactly what I wanted to do."
Last spring Stayner won state titles in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the long jump while taking fourth in the 200 meters, helping the Spartans to win yet another team title.
"I wanted to be able to have complete faith and love for the school that I am going to," said Stayner. "And hopefully get more recruits until we can be just as good and at the highest level that we can be."