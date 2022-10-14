Following their 28-20 win over Idaho State to improve to 5-0, the Montana Grizzlies football team took a welcomed week off on bye as they prepare for a gauntlet to finish out the season. That tough stretch begins at home this weekend with Idaho, and Montana didn't waste any time beginning their prep for the Vandals.
"It's about them and their scheme," said Griz head coach Bobby Hauck about his team's preparations. "So kind of got a jump on that and we got a chance to look at some things we like against some of the things they do."
The Little Brown Stein is on the line as the Griz try to make it eight straight wins over their silver and gold rivals. And Montana is looking for a better overall performance after a game that was closer than it needed to be in Pocatello two weeks ago.
"We know we didn't play to the highest level we can," said sophomore tight end Cole Grossman about their 28-20 win over the Bengals. "I don't think we have in any of our games so we're just trying to get to that point. I think we talked about it a lot last week, how we need to be better in all three phases. So we got the 'W' but it's not what we wanted."
A win this weekend would make Bobby Hauck the winningest coach on the Montana side of the rivalry. But going into Saturday, Hauck is more concerned about stopping Idaho's offense.
"They're really balanced on offense, run-pass. And then the quarterback is leading the nation in completion percentage so yeah that's a concern," said Hauck.
The Vandals are averaging just shy of 33 points per game this season, thanks to the leadership of Gevani McCoy at quarterback, who was also named the National Freshman of the Week after their 55-35 win over Northern Colorado, Idaho's third victory in a row. New Idaho head coach Jason Eck has the Vandals playing inspired football and he had high praise for the Griz heading into Saturday's battle in Missoula.
"They're really good, I think they're the best team in the country at our level," said coach Eck. "So it's going to be a great challenge, great opportunity for our guys. Their fans really come to the game to try to make a difference in the game and make a lot of noise and we've got to try to block that out and just focus on the 11 guys on the field."
To the winner goes the stein. Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 1:00 PM inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.