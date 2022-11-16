One of the coolest aspects of the Brawl of the Wild is all if the connections it brings. There are connections between fans, coaches, players; everyone knows someone close to them on the other side of the rivalry. But just how close and how many connections do the players have? It's even more than you might realize.
There are 209 players combined on the Montana and Montana State rosters. Out of those, 83 of the guys were at one point teammates at either the high school or college level, and will now be suiting up against each other in this week's 121st edition of the Brawl of the Wild. That's 40% of the entire team rosters!
The largest overlap is with the Montana Grizzlies, as current Bobcats offensive lineman Cole Sain was on the Grizzlies roster in 2018 along with 16 current Grizzlies. The most from any single high school is Bozeman with 13.
"Kris Brown, yeah we both played quarterback at Bozeman High together," said Bobcats senior linebacker Callahan O'Reilly. "There's not a lot of talking going on."
"Looking back, you know, we shared a lot of experiences with those people," said Griz sophomore quarterback Kris Brown. "Played with them and (now) just going against them, its different."
No other high school is in the double digit mark as far as former teammates. There are three schools are next highest with six players: those are Sentinel, Helena High and Billings West. After that it's surprisingly the University of Nebraska. The Griz have three former Huskers while the Cats have one.
"Yeah, it's pretty funny," said former Nebraska Cornhusker and current Bobcat David Alston. "I actually was roommates with AJ Forbes for a little bit so we know each other pretty well. Chris and Garrett I know too, so its definitely weird cause they're guys you know but just with the passion of the rivalry, you try to just ignore that for the game."
"It's the Brawl of the Wild," said former Cornusker and current Grizzly AJ Forbes. "I mean we don't have a favorable opinion of them, and I'm sure they don't have a favorable opinion of us."
There are three schools that have a trio of guys who use to play together: Red Lodge, Huntley Project and Camas High School out of Washington.
One thing is for certain, the dynamic of the rivalry definitely changes things.
"Yeah I mean its interesting," explained current Grizzlies safety and former Missoula Loyola standout David Koppang. "You go through high school, you make really good relationships with friends and you make all these memories. Then you go to the other side of the state or you go to this side of the state, and you just don't really talk as much as you used to because it's that big of a deal and it holds true. I mean you're a Griz or you're a Cat... so its kind of fun and its unique."