994. That us how many days will have passed between Marcus Knight's last college football game and Montana's season opening game this fall.
“It’s a lot of fun to finally get back into my life basically,” said Knight.
After a record-breaking sophomore season in which Knight tallied a program record of 25 touchdowns, everything was put on hold. A season lost to the pandemic followed by a torn ACL has resulted in a lot of watching from the sidelines for the dynamic runner from California. The hardest part? Not feeling like a part of the team and being there for special moments like the team's historic upset win at Washington last season.
“Just any away game I would be at home watching TV," said Knight. "I would have to keep my head on my shoulders and tell myself I’m coming back and it’s going to be alright... yeah that was tough.”
The injury itself, tough; the rehab even tougher. But with it Knight is taking the 'everything happens for a reason' mentality.
“You can’t slack at all so it’s been really tough and it’s taught me accountability, responsibility, strength and it’s just a good life lesson. I’m kind of happy I went through it,” said Knight.
The toughest part now perhaps isn’t physical. It’s trusting his leg and knowing he can make the cuts and break the tackles that he used to.
“I mean my coaches keep telling me to trust that it’s repaired... to just keep building up the strength and eventually it is going to turn, I know it will,” said Knight.
“He seems to be tolerating it pretty well just like any guy with that injury you have to get him back into it," said head coach Bobby Hauck. "He has been off for awhile so I think he looks fine.”
And after it all, Knight can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
So what’s it going to be like to finally walk out of that tunnel this season?
“I’m going to cry," answered Knight. "It’s going to mean a lot because it’s been a long road and I’m ready.. I’m so ready for it.”