The Grizzlies offense didn't waste any time Saturday afternoon, as they took the opening possession down the field for a touchdown.
The first play from scrimmage was a 57-yard connection from Lucas Johnson to Cole Grossman, and the drive was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run from Johnson.
Johnson would add another rushing score later in the quarter, this time from 24 yards out, to make it a 13-0 game after the first quarter of action.
The Grizzlies were in position to extend that lead on their first possession of the second quarter, but their drive ended inside the Coyotes 10 yard line due to a Junior Bergen fumble.
The Grizzlies would add 28 yard field from Nico Ramos on their first drive of the second half to make it a 16-0 lead over USD.