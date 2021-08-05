Troy Andersen, Jace Lewis Earn Nods to Buchanan Watch List

Montana's Jace Lewis and Montana State's Troy Andersen were each added to the STATS Perform Buck Buchanan Award Watch List on Thursday, an honor given annually to the top defensive player in all of FCS football.
Andersen is a senior from Dillon who has played well on both sides of the ball for the Bobcats including a first team All-Big Sky selection at quarterback back in 2018, followed by the same honor at linebacker in 2019 in which he was also named an All-American.
Lewis is a senior out of Townsend who will be donning the #37 legacy jersey this season for the maroon and silver. He has 219 career tackles at Montana which ranks top 40 already in the Griz record books.
Andersen and Lewis are two of just five Big Sky Conference players and 35 players total that were named to the watch list.
The last Big Sky Conference player to win the Buck Buchanan award was Montana Grizzly Dante Olson just two years ago.