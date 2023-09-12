With week one of the 2023 NFL season now in the books, let's see how the guys fared who use to call the state of Montana their home.
We start with former Bobcat Troy Andersen who was impressive in helping his Falcons to a season-opening 24-10 victory at home over the Carolina Panthers.
The most memorable play of the day for the Dillon, Montana native came in the fourth quarter with the Panthers facing third and long. Andersen rushed the quarterback and was able to bring Panthers rookie Bryce Young down to the ground to record the sack, his first career sack in the NFL.
Andersen was technically credited with half of a sack, sharing the play with his teammate Grady Jarrett who got his hands on Young before Andersen did.
The sack was just part of an extremely productive day for Andersen who tallied 10 total tackles on the day. Only once all of last season did Andersen reach double digit tackles in a game.
Elsewhere on Sunday, Bozeman native Will Dissly had two catches for 17 yards as his Seahawks lost to the Rams 30-13.
Former Griz Samori Toure had a similar line with two catches for 18 yards to help the Packers beat the Bears 38-20.
Former Bobcat Alex Singleton recorded 8 tackles for the Broncos in their 17-16 loss to the Raiders.