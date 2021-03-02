MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Grizzlies announced they have added another opponent to the 2021 modified spring schedule, with Portland State set to visit Washington-Grizzly Stadium in a non-conference matchup on April 17.
The Griz said they now have two games set for the spring calendar, with Central Washington set to play against the Griz in Missoula on April 10.
Both games are contingent on approval by the Missoula County Health Department (MCHD) and will follow all NCAA guidelines and best practices for COVID-19 testing.
Fan attendance and ticketing options at Washington-Grizzly Stadium are yet to be determined and will be based on approval from MCHD. Broadcast details and kickoff time for the game will also be determined at a later date.
Per the game contract, Montana will guarantee Portland State $36,000 for its trip to Missoula, with no penalty should the game be canceled.
Montana and Portland State are two of five teams in the Big Sky conference that opted to play a modified spring slate that falls more closely in line with the traditional spring calendar.
Like Montana, Portland State last took the field in 2019, when the Vikings finished the year 5-7. That year, the Grizzlies traveled to Portland to face PSU and came away with a 38-23 victory at Hillsboro Stadium. The Griz advanced to the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in a decade that season, finishing the year at 10-4 with a perfect 7-0 home record.
The Grizzlies and Vikings last played in Missoula in 2018, with PSU connecting on a last-second field goal for a 22-20 win.
Due to an unbalanced Big Sky schedule, Montana and Portland State will not face each other in the fall of 2021.