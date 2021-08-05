UM's Sammy Akem Named to Walter Payton Watch List

Montana senior wide receiver Sammy Akem was named to the STATS Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List on Wednesday, given annually to the best offensive player in all of FCS football.
Akem was one of just three Big Sky Conference players to make the watch list. The Oklahoma product already ranks top 20 in program history in receiving yards (2,022) and receptions (142). In his last full season of 2019 Akem was a second team All-Big Sky selection after hauling in 59 catches for 848 yards and 5 touchdowns. The previous year as a sophomore in 2018, Akem totaled 13 receiving touchdowns which ranks fifth best in the Griz record books.
The only Montana Grizzly to ever win the Walter Payton honor was quarterback Dave Dickenson back in 1995. The last UM finalist was Chase Reynolds who did so in both 2009 and 2010.