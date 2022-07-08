Missoula's Cameron Matheny had the best overall score for the boys 14-15 year old division, and Saylar May took home the girl's top crown for ages 14-15.
For the 12-13 year old division, a pair of Montanans put up the top overall scores as Polson native Max Milton had a phenomenal performance to lead the charge, and Hamilton native Cameron Burnett came out on top in the girl's division.
"I was close to getting to Augusta one year," Milton said. "I got to Chambers Bay a few years so just try to get back again."
"It'd be kind of fun for me because I've never really seen Pebble Beach and I've kind of wanted to for a while," Burnett said.
Next up we had the 10 and 11-year-old division, and Great Falls native Grant Golik had a phenomenal putting performance to get the win, and another Polson native won for the girls as Presley Newgard crushed the field to advance to the next qualifying round.
"Yeah it was fun," Golik said. "I wish I could have done a little bit better at chipping. I chipped well in my head I just didn't execute too well."
"I just liked it and my dad also helps me have confidence," Newgard said.
And we had the little tikes from the 7-9-year-old division round things out, with Erik Oppegaard driving all the way from the Magic City and being rewarded with a win for the Billings native. Eastyn Evenhus added another win for the Electric City as she put on a clinic with her short game.
"For a kid like me growing up in Billings, playing in this kind of stuff is super cool for me," Oppegaard said.
The full results and list of golfers advancing to the next round of qualifying in Post Falls can be found here. The top two in each age group from the Aug. 17 event in Idaho will advance to a sub-regional qualifier at Pebble Beach on Sept. 25.