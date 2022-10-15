Montana loses to Idaho 30 to 23
MISSOULA — Montana leads Idaho 13-12 at the half.
Both teams started slow on offense, with punts dotting the drive chart for each team on their opening series.
Idaho struck first, driving to the Montana 30-yard line before settling for a Ricardo Chavez 47-yard field goal to strike first.
Lucas Johnson and the Griz offense responded with a touchdown drive, capped off by an unbelievable catch from Junior Bergen to get Montana out in front.
After an Idaho safety, the Griz responded with a huge interception from Patrick O’Connell, and Johnson dove in for a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the lead.
Hayden Hatten caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy to keep Idaho within arm’s reach.