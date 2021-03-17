As spring sports kick into full gear in the Treasure State, they'll be joined by one fall team playing catch-up.
After 16 months without a match on the pitch, the Montana Grizzlies soccer program is back in full swing. The Griz have opened the season with an undefeated 3-0 start, including a pair of wins over the Idaho Vandals in Moscow over the weekend.
Montana capped off the series sweep with a 1-0 overtime victory thanks to Rita Lang's game-winning dagger in the 99th minute. Claire Howard had five saves in the win, giving her her 29th career shutout en-route to Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honors for the fourth time in her career.
This is exactly what the Griz have been hoping for since last fall.
"Our goal as a program is to be the dominant program in the Big Sky isn't it?" Griz head coach Chris Citowicki said Wednesday evening. "This is what we set out to do and so it's here with us now. All we can do is be glad we're in this situation."
The Griz will have a week to rest and prep for their home conference opener against the Portland State Vikings next week. They'll open up a two-game series with the Vikings on Friday, March 26 before facing them once more two days later.
Both games will be played at Big Sky High School.