Montana sports icon Tom LeProwse dies at 94

BUTTE, Mont. -- Tom LeProwse, a Montana sports icon who dedicated his life to athletics in Butte and Bozeman, died Friday at the age of 94.
ButteSports.com was the first to report on LeProwse's death.
LeProwse grew up in Butte where he found his love for sports as a member of the Butte Bulldogs.
LeProwse's favorite high school sport was football, in which he was a tremendous athlete despite being undersized, playing center and defensive tackle while weighing only 150 pounds. His high school career eventually earned him a spot in the Butte Sports Hall of Fame.
In college, LeProwse attended Montana State University where he starred on the football and track teams, before graduating in 1950.
As an alum, LeProwse lived his life as an avid Montana State football fan, and was eventually inducted into the Montana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.
Following his career at Montana State, LeProwse spent many years as a schoolteacher, administrator, and coach for Bozeman High School, and is credited with beginning the school's wrestling and gymnastics programs.
LeProwse also owned a ranch between Belgrade and Bozeman, where he raised a family. His nephew Jeff, former coach of the Butte Miners baseball team, recalls putting up hay while working at LeProwse's ranch in college.
"He worked me to death for 5 bucks an hour," Jeff LeProwse joked. "But you know, times were different then."
In his later years, LeProwse was an avid golfer up until his death. According to his nephew Jeff, He would golf nine to 18 holes every day.
Mentally sharp even late in his life, LeProwse loved to tell stories about growing up and playing football in Butte.
In addition to his love for his hometown, LeProwse was a proud member of the Silver B's, and he never missed a Silver B's Night.
"I don't ever remember him missing a Silver B's event in Butte," Jeff LeProwse said. "Even when he was in his 90s, I remember him driving over here by himself, going to the banquet, or going to the game, then driving back. A 90-year-old guy."