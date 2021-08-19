BOZEMAN, Mont. - The schedule and start times for the Montana State Bobcat's 2021 football season have been announced.
The following is the lineup that will be airing on SWX (all times are Mountain Time):
Saturday, September 11th – Drake at Montana State 6pm
Saturday, September 18th—San Diego at Montana State 1pm
Saturday, October 2nd – N. Colorado at Montana State 1pm
Saturday, October 23rd – Idaho St. at Montana State 1pm
Saturday, November 6th – Montana State at E. Washington 2pm
Saturday, November 13th – Idaho at Montana State 1pm