Montana State Assistant Football Coach BJ Robertson leaves Bobcat program

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR CHRISTOPHER DESHAZO. A 45-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 5 INCHES TALL, 170 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES. LAST SEEN AT HOME IN BILLINGS, ON MONDAY MAY 3. CHRISTOPHER HAS A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY, WHICH HAS LEFT HIM WITH DIMINISHED MENTAL CAPABILITIES. LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK COAT, BLUE JEANS, GRAY T-SHIRT, WITH GREEN STRIPES ON THE CHEST, BLACK BASEBALL CAP, AND BROWN SHOES. THERE IS CONCERN FOR CHRISTOPHERS SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON CHRISTOPHER DESHAZO, PLEASE CALL BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT, 406-657-8460 OR CALL 911. THANK YOU.