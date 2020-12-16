Nine Montanans and 11 out-of-state student-athletes signed their letter of intent on Wednesday, December 16, to commit to Montana State's football program.
"I think it's a very well-rounded class and I think we met a ton of needs," Head Coach, Jeff Choate said in a zoom call with the media.
There are nine offensive players and 10 defensive players in the 2021 recruiting class right now, with one signee labeled as ATH (athlete). In regards to the out-of-state players, there are four coming from Idaho, two from Texas, two from Arizona, one from Wyoming, one from Nevada and one from Canada.
"The things that really in my mind separate this group are the things you can't necessarily put a clock or a tape measure to and that's not just their football intelligence it's who they are as students... how competitive they are... and one thing that was really important to me is they were loyal."
Due to COVID protocols, Coach Choate and his program weren't allowed to host recruits for official visits this year.
"They spent their own money to get on our campus every young man we signed in this class was on our campus. They got here when they could get here they set up the ability to do campus tours, just like any other student so they could get a feel for if this was the right place or not and they bought into who we are and what we're about."
Coach Choate also stated that come January, he hopes to have a couple more student-athletes committed to this class, making the total number 22 or 23 players to add to the program.