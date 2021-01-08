Boise State beat writer for The Idaho Press and Blue Turf Sports, B.J. Rains, was one of several reports on Friday that Oregon Defensive Coordinator, Andy Avalos, is expected to become Boise State's next head coach instead of Jeff Choate.
BREAKING: Sources tell @TheIdahoPress— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 8, 2021
and @BlueTurfSports that Andy Avalos is expected to be named Boise State's head coach.https://t.co/us0Xxlf8VI
Choate confirmed those reports with his own tweet on Friday, saying that he was "appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State" and that "I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University."
God is good. I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received over the past several weeks. While I’m appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State, I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University. #UnfinishedBusiness#GoCatsGo— Jeff Choate (@CoachChoate_MSU) January 8, 2021
Boise State's former Head Coach, Bryan Harsin, led the program for six seasons before the announcement was made that he accepted the head coach position at Auburn on Tuesday, December 22.
There were a hand full of top candidates interviewed for the Broncos' position including Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, Florida's Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson and USC's Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell, but it ultimately came down to Avalos and Choate.
Broncos Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey is in his first year of heading up Boise State Athletics and tweeted on Friday that the he has, "...been working to bring you the next great Broncos Football head coach," and that a final decision is "coming soon."