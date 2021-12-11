Halftime
The Cats have a four-score lead at halftime with Touchdown Tommy leading the way.
The freshman quarterback from Butte scored both touchdowns for the Cats in the second quarter. The Bearkats get their first touchdown of the evening with under 2 minutes to go in the first half. Montana State leads 28-6.
Bobcats Come Firing out of the Gates in the First Quarter
Montana State took a two-score lead early in the first quarter.
In the first series, the Bobcats ran a trick play as Willie Patterson passed to Tommy Mellott for the first touchdown of the night making it 7-0 Cats.
Tre Webb then picks off the Bearkats in the next series, which led to Mellott connecting with Patterson again for the 31-yard score. The Cats lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
It’s FCS Quarterfinals time! Eighth seeded Montana State is in Huntsville, Texas tonight taking on first ranked Sam Houston. The Bobcats are trying to snap the Bearkats 22-game win streak starting at 6:30 p.m. Tune into ESPN Plus to watch the game and follow along on SWX Montana social media pages for live game updates!