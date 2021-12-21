Once the clock ran out and Montana State beat South Dakota State 31-17, fireworks boomed in the air, over 20 thousand fans stormed the field, and, “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas,” blared throughout Bobcat Stadium as the Cats punched their ticket to the National Championship.
"It's a surreal feeling right now man," Senior defensive end, Amandre Williams said. "I'm kind of speechless."
"It was a wild feeling man, almost surreal," Senior defensive end, Daniel Hardy said. "We're headed to the national championship. This is everything we've worked for."
"To play at home one more time, and for the crowd to be the way that they were - so impactful in that game...it was a pretty surreal moment,” Cats Head Football Coach, Brent Vigen said during his weekly Monday noon press conference.
Freshman quarterback, Tommy Mellott, led the offense scoring all four touchdowns on the day, two rushing and two passing. The Butte native now holds the single postseason record with six rushing touchdowns, 11 total touchdowns, 411 rushing yards and 74 rushing attempts.
Senior All-America linebacker, Troy Andersen, led the defense with 10 tackles while Hardy had two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Williams also recorded a sack and freshman cornerback, Simeon Woodard made an interception at the end of the first half.
The Bobcats will face North Dakota State on Saturday, January 8, in Frisco, Texas to play in their first championship in 37 years.
"Montana State hasn't been there since 1984," Andersen said. "For us to be the team that even gets there is huge, but just getting there is not enough for us. We have three weeks to get healthy, get to work and it'll be fun."