Though Montana State Football punched their ticket to the national championship last season after a 31-17 win over South Dakota State in Bozeman, the four seeded Bobcats are ready for another battle against the top seed Jackrabbits in Brookings.
“We can’t wait," Cats sophomore center Justus Perkins siad. "We’re a competitive group so if you want to be the best you’ve got to beat the best so we’re staying with that attitude staying with that mentality so we’re going to get after it.”
The Cats have the best rushing offense in the FCS, they are going up against the Jacks' first place rushing defense that has allowed no more than 86 yards on the ground per game.
“To me they seem extremely disciplined," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said. "They play super hard so our effort level, our physicality has to be as good as it’s been.”
The Cats defense also has to be as good as it has been considering SDSU's balanced attack including quarterback Mark Gronowski, running backs Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson as well as a number of talented receivers.
“They’re a methodical offense, but they have the capability of making big plays and it’s apparent that they play off of each other's offense, defense that’s kind of been their way of overcoming some challenges that they’ve had during the regular season," Vigen said. "To go undefeated through the Missouri Valley was just hanging in there on a couple games they got behind and it’s a credit to their makeup as a team to be able to find a way to win those games.”
The 12-1 Big Sky Conference Champion Bobcats have also found ways to win games, but they know beating the 12-1 Missouri Valley Champion Jackrabbits will take more than just playing their best come kickoff.
“You beat them during the week," Cats junior defensive end Ben Seymour said. "We beat them with our preparation and so you have to attack this week of practice and that will take care of business out on the field on Saturday.”
Montana State kicks off against South Dakota State on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at 2 p.m.