After an eight-week off season, Montana State Football had their first spring practice on Tuesday at Bobcat Stadium.
"We have new leaders, we'll have new guys emerge that played more secondary roles last year,” Bobcats Head Coach, Brent Vigen said. “That's what spring is all about - seeing guys on the field take that next step."
Isaiah Ifanse, Ty Okada, Callahan O’Reilly, Kyle Rigg and Coy Steel will not participate in the spring season as they prioritize recovering from injuries. The Cats will have 15 practices for the next five weeks, and the main goal this year is to develop depth on both sides of the ball.
“We lost 10 starters,” Vigen said. “Not that we're going to come out of spring with an absolutely solidified starting group, but closer to that obviously. Then you want to look at your two deep both offense and defense, but also special teams and feel much different than we do today."
While they work to strengthen their roster, Montana State is in a better position than they were at the start of last year’s spring season.
"We didn't have the eight weeks last year in front of spring ball,” Vigen said. “It was a pretty shortened end of February and beginning of March, Coach Herrin trying to slap it together the best he could so I think we're in much better condition.”
The Bobcats will host the Sonny Holland Classic on Saturday, April 23 to cap off spring ball.