Before Ryan Davis, Kola Bad Bear and RaeQuan Battle were student-athletes for Montana State, they were participants in American Indian Powwows.
"It just reminds me of home really," Sophomore Guard, RaeQuan Battle said. "It's kind of universal and everybody's coming together as a community."
"Especially this MSU one, it's a big deal for our family," Senior Tight End, Ryan Davis said. "The biggest thing in our native culture is just coming together as a family and staying together as people."
Davis is a member of the Lakota and Blackfeet Tribes, Battle is a member of the Tulalip Tribe where he is the first Tulalip tribe member to receive a D1 basketball scholarship, and Bad Bear is a member of the Crow Tribe. The three brought that belief of staying together to their teams this season. Davis helped MSU Football get to their first FCS National Championship since 1984, Battle helped MSU Men's Basketball win regular season and conference titles for the first time in 26 years, and Bad Bear helped MSU Women's Basketball win the Big Sky Conference Championship, becoming one of just five Crow Tribe members ever to compete in the NCAA Tournament.
"For Indian country, it's even more important especially showing our youth that making it to a D1 college like Montana State University - it's possible," American Indian Co-Advisor, Lisa Perry said.
After showing the Native community that anything is possible, the three were honored at the 46th MSU American Indian Council Powwow on Saturday night at Worthington Arena. Davis, Battle and Bad Bear shared the evening with family, friends, teammates and coaches.
"This is just an honor in a completely different way," Bobcat Women's Basketball Coach, Tricia Binford said. "To see her dance on the court she plays on, to see this community, this family, the support, it's really unbelievable."
While the three are proud to represent the Blue and Gold, they will never forget to honor their heritage and continue lighting the way for the Native community.
"I want them all to pursue their dreams, it's not over yet," Battle said. "Just because you've lost a family member or you need some academic help don't be afraid to ask for help. That's how I got here."
"Football's not really that prevalent in Indian country yet, that's one of my goals is to make it a big deal and try to push people to pursue football if they want," Davis said. "I want to help inspire young kids and show them that anything's possible, you can do whatever you want."