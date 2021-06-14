PRESS RELEASE: EUGENE, Ore. – Montana State's Lucy Corbett became the Montana State women's track and field program's seventh All-American on Saturday as she tied for 11th overall in the high jump on Saturday, June 12, during the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Corbett recorded a best jump of the day of 5 feet, 11.25 inches (1.81m). That mark tied her with two others and earned her Second Team All-America accolades. Corbett was the first MSU women's athlete to claim All-America honors in track and field in four years and was just the fourth overall in the past decade joining Alyssa Snyder in 2017, Heather Demorest in 2015 and Emily Tyrrell in 2012.
The Bobcat sophomore completed her customary warmup routine prior to getting started in the event, but Corbett said she recognized the stage she was on as she began the competition.
"There were definitely a lot more nerves for sure," Corbett said about jumping at Hayward Field. "It's a bigger meet. Other than that, there wasn't that much different."
The field of 24 athletes got started and for Corbett it took her multiple attempts to work her way up the standings.
At both 5-08 (1.73m) and 5-10 (1.78m), Corbett missed on her first attempts before successfully clearing the bar on her second try. With the bar set at 5-11.25, it took Corbett the full three attempts, but on her third try she was able to clear the height. That clearance clinched Corbett All-America designation with a total of 13 athletes moving on to the 6-00.50 (1.84) bar.
"If there's anyone that had a shot to battle through something, it's Lucy," said MSU jumps coach Dustin Cichosz. "She'll put herself into position to clear bars and compete. It's not always easy when we have to make adjustments, but when we do, she always does a great job of doing what she's suppose to. Even if we're off, she does a really good job of getting over the bar, being aggressive and just making sure she gets a height."
Corbett was amongst a group of eight competitors that eventually didn't clear the 6-00.50 mark. Five athletes eventually topped that mark, while Rachel Glenn of South Carolina went on to win the national championship in the event with a personal-best clearance of 6-04 (1.93m).
"I was very, very happy that I made that jump," Corbett said of her eventual All-America leap. "I was hoping for 6-00.50, but I'm happy with that jump. It's close enough to my PR where I'm glad that I got to take attempts at a higher bar.
"It's been awesome to be here. It was just fun to watch those girls make those super high heights. It's just really fun to be able to compete at this level."
Corbett's jump of 5-11.25 was the third best of her college career. Her top two heights came in the run up to the NCAA Championships as the Bobcat broke the school record with a high jump of 6-0 at the Big Sky Championship and cleared 5-11.50 at the NCAA West Preliminary Round.
"It's exciting," Cichosz said of the experience coaching Corbett in Eugene. "You always want a little bit more, it would have been nice to get that last bar, but she had really good looks at it. Everyone I've talked to has said it's the nerves that always gets the people who are here first. She got three bars and we're thankful for that."
Corbett and several Bobcats next await the official announcement of the participants for the United States Olympic Trials that take place again in Eugene. Those are scheduled for June 18-27 at Hayward Field.