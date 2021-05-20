PRESS RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced the participants for the 2021 Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Preliminary competitions on Thursday, May 20. Montana State had 13 athletes declared as entries into the West Preliminary hosted by Texas A&M at E.B. Cushing Stadium beginning on May 26.
Representing the Bobcats will be Collin Buck, Lucy Corbett, Cantor Coverdell, Duncan Hamilton, Cooper Hoffman, Noah Martin, Alec Nehring, Carla Nicosia, Derrick Olsen, Ethan Saberhagen, Drake Schneider, Levi Taylor and Carley VonHeeder. The NCAA announced the top 48 declared entries in all individual events and the top 24 relay teams in each region on Thursday. The top 12 finishers in each event at the West and East Preliminary Rounds will advance to compete at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., from May 9-12.
Montana State athletes that rank among the top 12 on the West Region performance list include Lucy Corbett, Duncan Hamilton and Carley VonHeeder.
Corbett moved up to a tie for sixth among West Regional athletes in the women's high jump with her school-record height of 6 feet (1.83m) at the Big Sky Conference Championships. That clearance broke a 36-year-old program record and helped her garner her first outdoor gold medal in the event. VonHeeder moved to ninth on the performance list in the javelin with her school record mark of 173-10 (52.99m) at the conference meet. Her throw was 15 feet farther than her previous best and helped her capture her first gold medal, and second all-conference honor, of her college career.
Hamilton ranks sixth in the West Region in the 1,500 and 11th in the 3,000 steeplechase. The Bozeman native, who broke Cristian Soratos's program record in the 1,500 en route to taking second at the Big Sky Championships, was scratched from the event in the coaches' review to focus on the steeplechase. Hamilton's converted time of 8:41.60 in the 3,000 steeplechase, which he ran as he claimed back-to-back Big Sky titles in the event individually in Ogden last weekend, moved him to third on MSU's all-time top 10 list.
Drake Schneider and Cantor Coverdell each rank near the top-12 marks heading into the preliminary round.
Schneider, who has owned MSU's record in the men's 400 hurdles since his sophomore season in 2019, improved it over the course of the current outdoor slate to 50.23 seconds. The three-time Big Sky champion in the event ranks 13th heading into the regional in College Station. Coverdell earned a gold medal in the men's javelin at this year's Big Sky Championship with his personal-best throw 221-04 (67.46m). That mark placed him 18th on the regional performance list and fourth on the Bobcats' all-time chart.
Several Bobcats will be making return trips to the NCAA West Preliminary Round.
VonHeeder will be making her team-leading fourth trip to the regional meet with her best ever finish of 25th completed during her junior season in 2019. Noah Martin will be making a third appearance at the regional meet with his last showing nearly advancing him to the NCAA Championships as he placed 13th in the men's high jump in 2018 in Sacramento. Hamilton and Schneider will each be competing in their second regional meets of their college careers.
Coverage of the NCAA Division I West Preliminary Round can be found on SEC Network+ which is available through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets and streaming devices as well as via ESPN.com. Viewers that have access to SEC Network as part of their cable package will be able to access SEC Network+. Live results are available online here. Remaining links for the championships are available on the Montana State track and field schedule pages on msubobcats.com.
Montana State Qualifiers – NCAA West Preliminary Round – May 26-29 | College Station, Texas | E.B. Cushing Stadium (Event, Mark/Time, Rank)
Duncan Hamilton (3000 steeplechase, 8:41.60, 10th)
Collin Buck (10000, 28:58.39, 35th)
Derrick Olsen (110 Hurdles, 13.95, 33rd)
Drake Schneider (400 Hurdles, 50.23, 13th)
Levi Taylor (3000 Steeplechase, 8:55.66, 35th)
Noah Martin (High Jump, 7-00.25, 25th)
Alec Nehring (Shot Put, 58-03, 47th)
Ethan Saberhagen (Discus, 58-03, 24th)
Cantor Coverdell (Javelin, 221-04, 18th)
Cooper Hoffman (Javelin, 214-11, 30th)
Lucy Corbett (High Jump, 6-0, 7th)
Carla Nicosia (Triple Jump, 41-08.50, 44th)
Carley VonHeeder (Javelin, 173-10, 9th)
Competition SCHEDULE (All times listed are Mountain Time)
Wednesday, May 26 – Men's Events Only
12:30 p.m. | Javelin | Cantor Coverdell & Cooper Hoffman | First Round
5 p.m. | Shot Put | Alec Nehring | First Round
5 p.m. | 110 Hurdles | Derrick Olsen | First Round
7:20 p.m. | 400 Hurdles | Drake Schneider | First Round
8:10 p.m. | 10,000 | Collin Buck | Semifinal
Thursday, May 27 – Women's Events Only
12:30 p.m. | Javelin | Carley VonHeeder | First Round
Friday, May 28 – Men's Events Only
12 p.m. | High Jump | Noah Martin | First Round
12:30 p.m. | Discus | Ethan Saberhagen | First Round
5:10 p.m. | 3,000 Steeplechase | Levi Taylor & Duncan Hamilton | Semifinals
5:45 p.m. | 110 Hurdles | Derrick Olsen | Quarterfinals*
6:55 p.m. | 400 Hurdles | Drake Schneider | Quarterfinals*
Saturday, May 29 – Women's Events Only
12 p.m. | High Jump | Lucy Corbett | First Round
2:15 p.m. | Triple Jump | Carla Nicosia | First Round
*Advances to race depending on First Round results