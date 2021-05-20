Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. FORT BELKNAP LAW ENFORCEMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KENNETH BARKER. KENNETH IS A 48-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE WITH SHOULDER LENGTH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES WHO STANDS 63 AND WEIGHS 170 LBS. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK RIMMED GLASSES, A REDDISH PLAID SHIRT, LIGHT GRAY PANTS AND BROWN SHOES. KENNETH WENT MISSING ON MAY 19TH AROUND 5PM. HE IS DIABETIC AND DOES NOT HAVE REQUIRED MEDICATION. ALSO KENNETH IS NOT DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER SO THERE IN CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KENNETH BARKER, PLEASE CONTACT FORT BELKNAP LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-353-2933 OR CALL 911.