The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as No. 15-ranked Eastern Washington hosted No. 4 Montana State in each team's first conference game of the year.
A 56-yard rushing score from Micah Smith set the tone to put the Eagles up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Bobcats answered right back with a 45-yard touchdown scamper from Eljiah Elliott, immediately followed by an EWU counter punch with another Micah Smith scoring run, this time from 28 yards out to put Eastern on top 14-7 less than six minutes into the contest.
MSU cut the deficit to 14-10 on their next drive thanks to a successful 37-yard field goal from Blake Glessner. However disaster would strike on the next Bobcats possession when quarterback Tommy Mellott was hit by a pair of Eastern defenders as he was sliding, causing his head to smack the turf violently. After spending several minutes on the ground, Mellott would walk off the field with help from trainers, suffering from an apparent concussion/head injury. Mellott went to the locker room but would later return to watch the remainder of the game in street clothes.
Sean Chambers replaced Mellott at QB, immediately leading the Cats down the field for a touchdown drive with R.J. Fitzgerald's touchdown run from 13 yards away giving Montana State their first lead of the game 17-14.
.@rjfitzgerald44 rumbles in for the score and we take a 17-14 lead 💪#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/DL2ugqLaH4— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
That advantage would be short-lived however, as EWU quarterback Gunner Talkington connected with Efton Chism III on a yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles back up 21-17 midway through the second quarter.
The offensive onslaught would continue on MSU's next drive with Sean Chambers finding Willie Patterson for the 5-yard touchdown, putting the Bobcats back in front 24-21 with seven minutes left to play in the second quarter. That score would hold up for the remainder of the first half.
The Bobcats kept their paws on the gas pedal to open the second half, taking the opening possession down the field for a 12 play drive covering 58 yards and resulting in a 2-yard rushing TD from Chambers to make it a 31-21 lead for MSU.
Nobody would get on the board again until the start of the fourth quarter, when Talkington hooked up with Freddie Roberson on a huge 80 yard touchdown connection, putting Eastern right back in the thick of things and making it a 31-28 game. The Eagles would strike pay dirt again on their next possession as well, with Talkington finding Nolan Ulm from 8 yards out to give EWU their first lead of the second half, 35-31.
Then came a wild sequence of plays with just under four minutes left to play. On fourth and goal for MSU from the 8 yard line, Sean Chambers was intercepted by Jaren Banks. However Eastern would turn it back over to the Cats on the very next play via a lost fumble from Micah Smith recovered by MSU's Ty Okada.
The Bobcats would capitalize on the gifted possession, with Chambers delivering a 13-yard touchdown run, his second of the half to put Montana State back in front 38-35 with under four minutes remaining in the game.
Despite all the offense in this game, it was actually the Bobcats defense that would clinch the game on the red turf, as Danny Uluilakepa came down with an interception to give MSU possession with two minutes remaining. The Cats were able to run the clock out from there and secure a hard-fought 38-35 victory over the Eagles.
The call stands 🤯@DannyUluilakepa's huge interception gives us the ball back with 2:04 to go!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/iBz9B7a4zh— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
Next up for the Bobcats (3-1) will be a home game next weekend taking on UC Davis.