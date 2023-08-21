Andre Stewart Joins Bobcat Men's Tennis Program in January

BOZEMAN, Montana – Montana State reinforced its men’s tennis roster with talent that arrives in January, Bobcat coach Rob Bareford said Thursday in announcing that Andre Stewart from Quarteira, Portugal, joins the Bobcat program.
Stewart won Portugal’s U18 event among the eight top-ranked players in each age category, and was regional champion and national finalist in U18 doubles. He won the regional and national men’s interclubes title twice each.
“I have several reasons for my choice,” Stewart said. “I’m firstly very motivated to try to add to the Bobcats tennis program which was just recently conference champions. Furthermore, all the athletic facilities and equipment at MSU are incredible, and in addition to that many of MSU’s academic programs are recognized amongst the best in the country including my program of choice business. I couldn’t be more excited to become a part of MSU and join the men’s tennis program, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”
Stewart reached regional rankings of first in both the U14 and U18 divisions, and ranked eighth nationally. His UTR currently stands at 11.55. “We really liked Andre’s results and feel that he is at a level where he can contribute immediately for us in January,” Bareford said.
MSU’s fall season begins on September 16 at Boise State.