Back-to-back: Bobcats win 2023 Big Sky Tournament, advance to NCAA's for second straight year

BOISE, Idaho. -- For the second straight year, the Montana State Bobcats are Big Sky champions, and will go back to the NCAA Tournament after an 85-78 win over Northern Arizona in the championship game on Wednesday night.
RaeQuan Battle led the Bobcats with 25 points, and was named the 2023 Big Sky Tournament MVP. Jubrile Belo added 14 points, on his way to being a part of the all-Big Sky Tournament team. Darius Brown dropped 15 points and Caleb Fuller had 12 for MSU.
Montana State led the game from start to finish, as they were able to force NAU into early foul trouble. Those challenges forced the Lumberjacks into unfamiliar rotations and the Bobcats were able to build a 42-35 halftime lead.
Carson Towt led NAU with 16 points, one of four Lumberjacks in double figures. Xavier Fuller added 15, while Jalen Cone and Oakland Fort had 14 apiece.
From here, the Bobcats will wait until Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show, where they will find out their fate at 4 p.m. MT.