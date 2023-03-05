BOISE, Idaho -- Montana State's Big Sky title defense came to an end on Sunday afternoon, as the second-seeded Bobcats fell to the No. 7 seed Portland State 77-65.
"I love these kids and I am heartbroken for them and the last couple games was just to kind of help them with the mental aspect," head coach Tricia Binford said after the loss.
"Senior year you get to that point and you want things to go a certain way and we just couldn't get that the last couple of games.
"Its heartbreaking finishing off like this because I know we have so much more talent than what we should've done," senior guard Darian White said. "We just have a lot more to prove and it sucks because there is nothing more we can do, but overall I am proud of what we accomplished this season. I think this year was a great experience and I am looking forward to what the girls do next year."
Portland State buried the Bobcats with an avalanche of threes, setting a school record for made 3-pointers (15), shooting just shy of 47 percent from behind the arc for the game.
Esmeralda Morales was unstoppable for the Vikings, leading all scorers with 28 points on 6-14 FG from 3-point land. Along with Jada Lewis (17 pts, 6-9 FG, 5-8 3-point shooting), and Alaya Fitzgerald (16 pts on 3-6 3-pt shooting), Portland State took the lead late in the first half and never looked back.
Darian White and Lexi Deden led the Cats with 14 points each, while Leia Beattie chipped in 12 pts and Kola Bad Bear had 11. MSU had a tough shooting day, as they went 7 of 29 from the field in the first half, and finished just shy of 34 percent for the game.
"It wasn't too much of pressure like she said it was between our ears and battling that," Bad Bear said. "Because outright we have a really talented team every year and we have something more to prove but it was just what was going on up in the head.
Montana State could garner consideration for the WNIT or WBI (Women's Basketball Invitational) with a 20-11 overall record and 13-5 mark in Big Sky play, but they'll have to wait until Mar. 13 to find out.