BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State University is inviting everyone to “Go the Extra Mile for the 'Cats!" and run off the pregame jitters at Bobcat Stadium before the FCS National Championship Game.
Rob Maher with the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering said the Big Sky Wind Drinkers and MSU want the run/walk to be an informal, fun gathering to show support, burn off some nervous energy and give to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank before the 10 a.m. Jan. 3 kickoff.
According to the MSU event website, you can enter the stadium through Gate #3 that's facing Kagy Boulevard, across from the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse parking lot opening at 9 a.m.
There is no entry fee, but they simply request runners bring a can of food or some other non-perishable food item to donate to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
MSU and the Big Sky Wind Drinkers encourage everyone to dress warm in their blue and gold to show the Bobcat pride.
You can find more information about the run here.