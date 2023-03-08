Bobcats advance to Big Sky championship with 60-58 2OT win over Weber State

BOISE, Idaho. -- Montana State and Weber State are no strangers to classic games in the Big Sky Tournament, and Tuesday night added another chapter to their history, with the Bobcats surviving for a 60-58 win.
RaeQuan Battle caught what turned out to be the game-winning alley-oop from Darius Brown with just a second left as the Cats return to the Big Sky championship game for the third straight year.
Battle finished with 17 points to lead MSU, while Great Osobor had 16 and Jubrile Belo chipped in 12.
The two teams battled to a 48-48 deadlock at the end of regulation. Montana State had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Belo's shot went wide.
They also had a chance to win at the end of the first overtime, and ran a similar play to the one at the end of regulation, but Brown's shot couldn't fall.
Playing all 50 minutes in the game, Dillon Jones led Weber State with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Steven Verplancken added 14 for the Wildcats.
With the win, Montana State now advances to face the No. 9 seed Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Wednesday night in the Big Sky championship game, and the right to represent the conference for the second straight year in the NCAA Tournament.
It will tipoff at 9:30 p.m. MT and be televised on ESPN2.