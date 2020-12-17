Darian White scored a career-high of 24 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds to lead Montana State to a 80-67 victory over the University of Portland on Thursday, December 17, in Chiles Center.
The Pilots defended their home court well, going back and forth between the Cats to eventually tie up the game at 32-all going into the second half.
Tori Martell's jumper capped a 12-0 run for the Cats in the third, but Portland quickly took back the lead after Maddie Muhlheim's three with under ten seconds left to go in the third, making the score 52-51 Pilots.
But the Cats prevailed, outscoring the Pilots 16-3 down the stretch and clenching their first road win of the season. Montana State is now 2-2 on the year and will be back at home to play South Dakota State on Monday.