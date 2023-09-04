BOZEMAN- Montana State put up a dominant performance on Saturday, 63-20 against Utah Tech. One of the main points of emphasis that head coach Brent Vigen preached in week one was play clean, but also look like a polished football team. In coach Vigen's press conference this morning, he said the Bobcats did just that. “To win the turnover margin to not be penalized you know, our penalties really for the most part came at the tail end of the game. Special teams wise, it was a pretty neutral, neutral type of game. You walk away thinking that we played pretty clean.”
The Bobcats dominated the Trailblazers from the opening kick-off. Montana State held the Trailblazers to just 49 yards on the ground, 260 yards through the air, with most of that yardage coming in garbage time. The biggest reason behind Utah Tech having trouble moving the ball, started up front on defense for the Bobcats. A group that is one of the most experienced on this Montana State football team. The defensive line.
The development and growth of the Cats defensive line has been a topic of conversation throughout fall camp. A group that gobbled up 2 sacks and even produced a rare interception, is feeling confident after week one. “I think, you know, we're playing really well together." Said Sophomore defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV. He continued, "“As a team right now and I think we're all pretty focused. And I think the big takeaway is just, you know, just keep getting better and better and better and try and trim up the little things. Just trying to correct those and make sure we're firing at a really high level going into Game two.”
On the flip side, the Cats rushed for over four hundred yards on offense. Bullying their way to six total rushing touchdowns. With three of those being by a true freshman who paired that with 114 yards. Something that hasn't been done at Montana State since WWII. Scottre Humphrey is the True Freshman to accomplish this feat and he gave all credit to the offensive line. Stating that, "The holes were there, I just ran through them."
A lot of talk around the Cats offensive line last year was that they were young and inexperienced. After returning all their starters and bringing in a freshman who is game ready, this group is also something to take note of early in the season.
If the Cats want to dominate the rushing attack, while also letting Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers throw the ball more, it has to start up front. Head coach Brent Vigen and his coaching staff has high expectations for this group. “You know, in a group that I think flashed really well with some a different level of versatility on Saturday night, but at the same time has some things to clean up." Said coach Vigen. He continued, " Beyond being able to lean on our athleticism up front, I do think we can lean on our physicality a little bit different and that'll obviously be put to the test this Saturday.”
Saturday is a rematch of the FCS semi-finals from last year. A rematch with the FCS Champs who are still ranked number one in the country. A rematch that has been on the minds of these Bobcats since they stepped off the field last December. This one is going to be special. It all starts at 5 p.m. MST Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.